Mum gives birth to twins in different years; brother in 2021, sister in 2022

Mum gives birth to twins in different years; brother in 2021, sister in 2022

Due to a “one in two million” incidence, a mother from California gave birth to twins who were only 15 minutes apart but on different days.

A woman gave birth to twins just 15 minutes apart but on different days, all thanks to ‘one in two million’ cases.

Fatima Madrigal gave birth to her baby Alfredo at 11:45 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Aylin, his twin sister, was born on December 31, 2022, at 12 a.m., according to sources.

“It’s crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays. I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight,” Madrigal said in a press release

The hospital where the siblings were born, Natividad Medical Center, shared a photo of the babies and said that the birth had a “1 in a 2 million probability.”

“At midnight, Natividad welcomed Aylin Yolanda Trujillo as the area’s first baby of 2022! Her twin, Alfredo Antonio Trujillo, was born 15 minutes earlier at 11:45 pm Friday, Dec. 31, meaning their birthday falls on a different day, month and year— a 1 in 2 million chance!,” Natvidad Medical Center tweeted.

“It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022,” she said.

“However, twins with different birthdays are rare, and some estimate the chance of twins being born in different years as one in 2 million,” the hospital said in a statement.

On December 31, 2019, a similar unusual delivery occurred. Dawn Gilliam gave birth to her first kid on December 31, 2018, at 11:37 p.m., and her second child on January 1, 2020, at 12:07 a.m.