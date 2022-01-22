Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Jan, 2022. 10:31 pm

WATCH VIDEO: Monkeys Shown Video of Themselves on Phone, Their Reaction is Adorable

A humorous video of monkeys being shown a video of another set of monkeys on a smartphone is going viral on social media. The footage was posted on Instagram by user ‘helicopter yatra_’.

Two small monkeys can be seen in the now-viral video watching a movie of monkeys on a smartphone that someone is holding in front of their faces. The monkeys are surprised and perplexed as to how their friends got into the box. Then a large monkey joins them to see what they’re looking at. The three monkeys touch and tap on the phone’s screen but are unable to touch their companions who are moving inside the box.

More than 12,000 people have liked the post. Users on Instagram filled the comments with laughing emojis. Here are some of the responses to the posts:

Read More

11 hours ago
Salman Khan, Pragya's ‘Main Chala’ music video is out now!

Main Chala, a new song video starring Salman Khan and Pragya Jaiswal,...
11 hours ago
When Alizeh Shah's bold picture sparked “DRUG ADDICT” trolls

Alizeh Shah, an actress, and social media sensation have been the subject...
11 hours ago
When Malaika Arora opened up about finding love in 40s

Malaika Arora wrote a statement on Friday on how it’s okay to...
12 hours ago
Watch BTS members dances to Samantha's Oo Antava in latest edit

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are frequently...
12 hours ago
When Shah Rukh Khan revealed Karan made a special edit of Kal Ho Naa Ho

Kal Ho Naa Ho is one of Shah Rukh Khan's most well-known...
12 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome a baby girl, Sources

The huge fan base of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas has every...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

8 mins ago
Blackpink’s Jennie features in Chanel Coco Crush 2022 collection film

Blackpink’s Jennie is featuring as the new face for Chanel’s 2022 Coco Crush...
Ghost Activity
18 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: Ghost Activity Caught on Camera. Footage Will SHOCK You

A terrifying video of paranormal activity at a haunted pub in the...
34 mins ago
Ozark season 4 part 1 released and fans are flipping out

The proposal that cartel kingpin Omar Navarro lays out for Marty Byrde in Ozark season 4...
59 mins ago
Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund splits and trying hard to co-parent baby Rhodes

Amid the separation rumors, many sources have claimed that the couple has...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement