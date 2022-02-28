Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 07:22 pm
A bride refuses to marry her groom on the wedding day because he is bald

bride refuses to marry

On the wedding day, a bride refused to marry her groom, a neurologist in a Delhi hospital, because he was bald in India’s Bihar state.

According to Gulf News, the groom, Dr Ravi Kumar, had to marry a different woman from the village because the real bride refused to marry him on Sunday.

Everything was going according to plan at the wedding ceremony, guests were enjoying the delicacies, and the garland-exchange was also completed, but the scenario abruptly changed when the bride removed the groom’s turban before the final rounds of the wedding.

After seeing the groom nearly hairless, the bride from Sugauli village in West Champaran remained adamant in her decision, despite family efforts to persuade her otherwise.

According to witnesses, she stated unequivocally that she will not marry a bald man.

The groom’s family then went on a lengthy search for a bride for their son, eventually finding a girl named Neha Kumari from the same village, whom the groom later married at a local temple.

 

