Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • Amid Europe heat wave, Twitter is raining memes
Amid Europe heat wave, Twitter is raining memes

Amid Europe heat wave, Twitter is raining memes

Articles
Advertisement
Amid Europe heat wave, Twitter is raining memes

Temperatures in France could reach as high as 42 degrees celsius.

Advertisement
  • One user joked that “Britain’s heat wave” is daily weather in Arizona.
  • Another poked fun at British colonisation, asking, “How on Earth did those squirrely whites manage?”.

The weather in England and portions of Europe has been described using phrases such as “baked,” “sizzling,” and “scorching” in recent days.

Advertisement

And now, while Europeans struggle to adjust to the rise in temperature, the rest of the world has taken advantage of the situation to have some harmless fun at their expense.

A quick look at Twitter will show you that memes are everywhere on the microblogging site.

One user poked fun at the lengthy history of British colonisation by stating, “British people struggling in this heat wave…Stay strongyour ancestors colonised entire countries in this heat.

Also Read

Viral Shaktiman moment: UP man falls off truck while doing push-ups
Viral Shaktiman moment: UP man falls off truck while doing push-ups

Video shows a man performing push-ups while perched on top of a...

The user continued by joking, “This is a joke I wrote in three secondsIt does not hold the weight of moral responsibility for all current and past injustices, nor is it a comprehensive demographic and historical judgement… I’m only asking… how on Earth did those squirrely whites manage.”

Another individual pointed out that  “Britain’s heat wave is daily weather in Arizona.”

Someone from Europe shared a hilarious photo of how they’re managing the heat. In the caption, he said, “I think I may have been out in the sun a touch too long.”

Advertisement

Here is another video demonstrating how the British are coping with the heatwave.

Advertisement

Last week, sections of England reached 40 degrees, prompting the Met Office to issue its first red temperature warning.

Also Read

Watch: UK dog adopts 15 orphaned ducklings
Watch: UK dog adopts 15 orphaned ducklings

A video of a dog, a Labrador, and ducklings are presented. IFS...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Viral Video: Groom sings Chand Sifarish for his bride
Viral Video: Groom sings Chand Sifarish for his bride
Netizens love the 7-year-old boy making jalebis in viral video
Netizens love the 7-year-old boy making jalebis in viral video
Optical Illusion: Can you find the hidden polar bear?
Optical Illusion: Can you find the hidden polar bear?
Optical Illusion: Find the hidden butterfly within 12 seconds
Optical Illusion: Find the hidden butterfly within 12 seconds
Seek and Find Puzzle: Find the letter E in five seconds
Seek and Find Puzzle: Find the letter E in five seconds
Spot The Difference: Find five differences in 14 seconds
Spot The Difference: Find five differences in 14 seconds
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story