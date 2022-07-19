Amid Europe heat wave, Twitter is raining memes

Temperatures in France could reach as high as 42 degrees celsius.

One user joked that “Britain’s heat wave” is daily weather in Arizona.

Another poked fun at British colonisation, asking, “How on Earth did those squirrely whites manage?”.

The weather in England and portions of Europe has been described using phrases such as “baked,” “sizzling,” and “scorching” in recent days.

And now, while Europeans struggle to adjust to the rise in temperature, the rest of the world has taken advantage of the situation to have some harmless fun at their expense.

A quick look at Twitter will show you that memes are everywhere on the microblogging site.

One user poked fun at the lengthy history of British colonisation by stating, “British people struggling in this heat wave…Stay strong… your ancestors colonised entire countries in this heat.“

The user continued by joking, “This is a joke I wrote in three seconds…It does not hold the weight of moral responsibility for all current and past injustices, nor is it a comprehensive demographic and historical judgement… I’m only asking… how on Earth did those squirrely whites manage.”

Advertisement this is a joke i wrote in 3 seconds… it does not hold the weight of moral responsibility for all current and past injustice, nor is it a comprehensive demographic and historical judgement… i'm only asking… how on earth did those squirrely whites manage — Panic! At The Discourse (on Colonialism) (@kinjaldave7) July 19, 2022

Another individual pointed out that “Britain’s heat wave“ is daily weather in Arizona.”

Someone from Europe shared a hilarious photo of how they’re managing the heat. In the caption, he said, “I think I may have been out in the sun a touch too long.”

Here is another video demonstrating how the British are coping with the heatwave.

Everyone in the UK right now #heatwaveuk pic.twitter.com/g2Bsfs4ZlD — Out Of Context Snooker (@OOCSnooker) July 18, 2022

Last week, sections of England reached 40 degrees, prompting the Met Office to issue its first red temperature warning.

