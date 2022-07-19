Watch: UK dog adopts 15 orphaned ducklings

Viral: Poor dog licks poster ice cream thinking it’s real
A dog can be seen licking and attempting to eat an ice...
Dogs are renowned for their devotion and unconditional love for the people and animals they adore. Their affection is boundless. And we have evidence. A video of a dog, a Labrador, and ducklings are presented.
The IFS officer Susanta Nanda posted the video on Twitter to show how love can bring together animals that don’t seem to be related.
We observe the dog playing with a group of abandoned ducklings. Moreover, they appear to enjoy each other’s company.
Watch the video here:
They teach us what compassion is all about. Group of orphaned ducklings have an unlikely new foster dad in a Labrador. They are enjoying the new relationship. VC in the clip. pic.twitter.com/uJAYmG7O8CAdvertisement
— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 19, 2022
The blurb accompanying the video stated, “They teach us what compassion is all about. A group of orphaned ducklings have an unlikely new foster dad in a Labrador. They are enjoying the new relationship.“
Fred lives at Mountfitchet Castle in Essex, UK. His story of adopting nine ducklings went viral in 2018.
The ducklings were spotted exploring the castle after their mother disappeared. Fred became the ducklings’ solitary foster dad.
Jeremy Goldsmith, Fred’s owner, explained, “We brought the ducklings into the house as they are too young to fend for themselves, and Fred just took them under his paw-rather than his wing.”
