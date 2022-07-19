Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch: UK dog adopts 15 orphaned ducklings

Watch: UK dog adopts 15 orphaned ducklings

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: UK dog adopts 15 orphaned ducklings

Screengrab from a video shared by @susantananda3 on Twitter

Advertisement
  • A video of a dog, a Labrador, and ducklings are presented.
  • IFS officer Susanta Nanda posted the video on Twitter.
  • The video shows how love can bring together animals that don’t seem to be related.
Advertisement

Dogs are renowned for their devotion and unconditional love for the people and animals they adore. Their affection is boundless. And we have evidence. A video of a dog, a Labrador, and ducklings are presented.

The IFS officer Susanta Nanda posted the video on Twitter to show how love can bring together animals that don’t seem to be related.

We observe the dog playing with a group of abandoned ducklings. Moreover, they appear to enjoy each other’s company.

Watch the video here:

The blurb accompanying the video stated, “They teach us what compassion is all about. A group of orphaned ducklings have an unlikely new foster dad in a Labrador. They are enjoying the new relationship.

Also Read

Viral: Poor dog licks poster ice cream thinking it’s real
Viral: Poor dog licks poster ice cream thinking it’s real

A dog can be seen licking and attempting to eat an ice...

Fred lives at Mountfitchet Castle in Essex, UK. His story of adopting nine ducklings went viral in 2018.

The ducklings were spotted exploring the castle after their mother disappeared. Fred became the ducklings’ solitary foster dad.

Advertisement

Jeremy Goldsmith, Fred’s owner, explained, “We brought the ducklings into the house as they are too young to fend for themselves, and Fred just took them under his paw-rather than his wing.”

Also Read

Emu becomes viral for interrupting his owner’s videos
Emu becomes viral for interrupting his owner’s videos

Taylor Blake works as an animal caretaker at a hobby farm in...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story