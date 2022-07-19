Humpback whale nearly consume two kayakers, old video goes viral again

A humpback whale nearly ate two kayakers while they were watching whales at a California beach.

Julie McSorley and Liz Cottriel were stunned when the whale came up under their kayak and almost swallowed them.

After the whale went, they tipped and fell into the sea.

The Internet’s weird material never ceases to amaze. Certain caught moments keep returning and send chills down your spine. Similar to the video of a humpback whale attacking two kayakers.

The kayakers were viewing whales at a California beach in November 2020.

Kellie Balentine posted the clip on Facebook, and ViralHog shared it.

Watch the video here:

Many Reddit users have posted the film in numerous threads.

Julie McSorley and Liz Cottriel were watching humpback whales eat silverfish when one came up under their kayak and almost swallowed them.

Julie recalled the terrifying encounter days later. Before she could understand, she was in the water.

She added that the two buddies learnt a valuable life lesson: “Whales need their space.”

An onlooker’s footage shows the two nearly being swallowed by the whale. After the whale went, they tipped and fell into the sea.

According to NOAA, humpback whales eat krill and tiny fish. Strong swimmers, they live near the coast.

Commercial whaling has lowered humpback whale numbers from historical levels.

In 1970 and 1973, the US listed all humpback whales as endangered under the Endangered Species Conservation Act.

Ms McSorley said she won’t kayak near whales again until she can stay a football field’s distance.

