Watch: Massive waves crash seaside wedding event in Hawaii

A wedding event in Kailua-Kona was wiped away by enormous waves that slammed into the south beaches of Hawaii, destroying homes and flooding highways.

A video of the incident showed the moment when a big wave destroyed the wedding party’s table and chair arrangement.

As the water surge flipped over the furniture and decorations, many of the wedding guests were spotted fleeing.

Sara Ackerman, who grew up in Hawaii and attended the wedding, was shooting when the waves began to crash.

“It just was huge,” she remarked. It simply breached the wall and utterly destroyed all the tables and chairs. She said it happened about five minutes before the ceremony was supposed to begin.

Watch the video here:

If you don’t believe in sea level rise, this happened here in Hawaii yesterday. As pollution worsens, no one will be safe. Your wealth won’t save you. pic.twitter.com/zDrb2pcomy — Kaniela Ing (@KanielaIng) July 18, 2022

She stated, “It wasn’t like a life-threatening situation by any means whatsoever.” “It was just like, ‘Oh my gosh… what are we going to do? Where are we going to put the tables?“

She said that despite this, the wedding went on as planned, and after the mess was cleaned up, the newlyweds said their vows.

“We had the ceremony and it was beautiful, having all the (sea) spray,” she explained. “The ocean was really wild. So it was great for the photos.“

