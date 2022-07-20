Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch: Massive waves crash seaside wedding event in Hawaii

Watch: Massive waves crash seaside wedding event in Hawaii

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Massive waves crash seaside wedding event in Hawaii

Screengrabs from a video shared by @KanielaIng on Twitter

Advertisement
  • Massive waves wiped out a Kailua-Kona wedding and destroyed homes and highways in Hawaii’s south.
  • The wedding party’s table and chair arrangement was completely wiped away.
  • Despite this, the ceremony went on as planned and the newlyweds said their vows.
Advertisement

A wedding event in Kailua-Kona was wiped away by enormous waves that slammed into the south beaches of Hawaii, destroying homes and flooding highways.

A video of the incident showed the moment when a big wave destroyed the wedding party’s table and chair arrangement.

As the water surge flipped over the furniture and decorations, many of the wedding guests were spotted fleeing.

Sara Ackerman, who grew up in Hawaii and attended the wedding, was shooting when the waves began to crash.

Also Read

Internet goes viral video showing Hares fighting in middle of a road
Internet goes viral video showing Hares fighting in middle of a road

A video of two hares fighting in the middle of a road...

“It just was huge,” she remarked. It simply breached the wall and utterly destroyed all the tables and chairs. She said it happened about five minutes before the ceremony was supposed to begin.

Advertisement

Watch the video here: 

She stated, “It wasn’t like a life-threatening situation by any means whatsoever.” “It was just like, ‘Oh my gosh… what are we going to do? Where are we going to put the tables?

Advertisement

She said that despite this, the wedding went on as planned, and after the mess was cleaned up, the newlyweds said their vows.

“We had the ceremony and it was beautiful, having all the (sea) spray,” she explained. “The ocean was really wild. So it was great for the photos.

Also Read

Amid Europe heat wave, Twitter is raining memes
Amid Europe heat wave, Twitter is raining memes

One user joked that "Britain's heat wave" is daily weather in Arizona....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story