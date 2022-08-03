Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Areeba Habib faced criticism after sharing her photos of Elevator series season July 2022

Areeba Habib faced criticism after sharing her photos of Elevator series season July 2022

Articles
Advertisement
Areeba Habib faced criticism after sharing her photos of Elevator series season July 2022

Areeba Habib faced criticism after sharing her photos

Advertisement
  • Areeba Habib is a beautiful and skilled model and TV actress from Pakistan showbiz.
  • The actress shared pictures of herself on Instagram.
  • Areeba Habib recently got under fire and faced criticism.
Advertisement

Areeba Habib is a beautiful and skilled model and TV actress from Pakistan showbiz. She made a dubut in the drama series Jalan, which everyone is gained alot of popularity. Areeba Habib’s first role was as the the negative role Nishaal in the drama series Koi Chand Rakh.

This role also became her claim to fame. She also played Chand in the movie Qadam Qadam Ishq, Taniya in the drama Janbaaz, and Misha in the drama Jalan. After a number of successful dramas, she decided to become an actress for a living. She also started a clothing brand on the side called “Areeba Habib Clothing” as a side business.

She is quite active on her social media accounts and never stays behind when it comes to impressing her audience by sharing her latest pictures. The actress shared pictures of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Areeba Habib (@imareebahabib)

Advertisement

After sharing some photos in casual outfit from the “Elevator series season July 2022” on her Instagram account, Areeba Habib came under fire and severe criticism from her followers.

Advertisement

Earlier, celebrity Promoting a Bollywood movie, Areeba’s post got flooded with critical comments by her fans. In the first place, some people thought she has worked in this movie and that’s the reason for sharing it. Most of her fans unfollowed her after seeing the post. Let’s have a look at the fan’s comments below.

Also Read

Areeba Habib looks elegant in her latest picture, see photos
Areeba Habib looks elegant in her latest picture, see photos

Areeba Habib is a Pakistani beautiful actress and model. She was born...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story