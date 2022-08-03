Areeba Habib faced criticism after sharing her photos

Areeba Habib is a beautiful and skilled model and TV actress from Pakistan showbiz.

The actress shared pictures of herself on Instagram.

Areeba Habib recently got under fire and faced criticism.

Advertisement

Areeba Habib is a beautiful and skilled model and TV actress from Pakistan showbiz. She made a dubut in the drama series Jalan, which everyone is gained alot of popularity. Areeba Habib’s first role was as the the negative role Nishaal in the drama series Koi Chand Rakh.

This role also became her claim to fame. She also played Chand in the movie Qadam Qadam Ishq, Taniya in the drama Janbaaz, and Misha in the drama Jalan. After a number of successful dramas, she decided to become an actress for a living. She also started a clothing brand on the side called “Areeba Habib Clothing” as a side business.

She is quite active on her social media accounts and never stays behind when it comes to impressing her audience by sharing her latest pictures. The actress shared pictures of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Areeba Habib (@imareebahabib) Advertisement

After sharing some photos in casual outfit from the “Elevator series season July 2022” on her Instagram account, Areeba Habib came under fire and severe criticism from her followers.

Advertisement

Earlier, celebrity Promoting a Bollywood movie, Areeba’s post got flooded with critical comments by her fans. In the first place, some people thought she has worked in this movie and that’s the reason for sharing it. Most of her fans unfollowed her after seeing the post. Let’s have a look at the fan’s comments below.