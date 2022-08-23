Cat doesn’t mind being poked in the video; Watch

The video has gotten close to 1,900 upvotes.

Most cats limit human contact.

The video caption is posted with simple caption.

Advertisement

Most cats are picky about how much physical contact they want with their people. Some cats love to be petted and kissed all day long, while others won’t let their owners touch them very often. But they show how they feel very clearly in any situation they are in. This cat, though, is a little different from the others. A video shows how this cat doesn’t seem to mind when its owner pokes it with love.

The video with a simple caption is posted on social site. It says, “I am the best at being unbothered.” At the start of the video, the cat is sitting in front of a window and looking out. Within seconds, a person starts to pet it. When the cat didn’t respond, the person then started lovingly poking it. In the video, it’s interesting and funny to see how the cat keeps ignoring its owner completely.

The video has been up for 11 hours. The video has gotten close to 1,900 upvotes since it was shared. People have also shared different reactions to the post. “They are. “OMG!” wrote someone. “When I see things like this, I wonder if cats try to be funny. “Like… she knows she’s being ridiculously cute and funny, right?!” said someone else. “An owl dressed up as a cat,” joked a third. “Have you tried turning it off and back on? “It looks like it’s all hung up,” wrote a fourth.

Also Read Viral video: Truck driver helps elderly women to cross flooded roadway Heartwarming video shows a truck driver assisting an elderly woman in crossing...