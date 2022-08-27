Faysal Qureshi saddened by country’s situation

Faysal Qureshi expressed disappointment over the current situation.

People of this country are taking advantage of the natural disaster.

Fahad Mustafa and Danish Taimoor distributes a lot of things in their game shows .

Pakistan has been hit hard by natural disasters and floods in the past few days. As the situation gets worse by the day, many famous people took to social media to ask the rest of the country to help the flood victims in any way they could.

Recently, actor Faysal Qureshi posted on his official Instagram account that he was sad about how the country is doing right now. Faysal Qureshi said that in these hard times, people in this country are taking advantage of the natural disaster by raising the prices of relief goods instead of helping the flood victims. Faysal says that the price of shelter tents has gone up from 7,000 to 14,000.

Earlier, a rumour was going around on social media that actors like Faysal Qureshi, Fahad Mustafa, and Danish Taimoor give away a lot of things on their game shows, but they aren’t doing anything to help the people affected by the floods. Faysal was trying to clear the air when he said, “We are doing what we can do on our own. We are doing our best to get the flood victims the things they need in any way we can. We are not politicians who will be filmed after doing these things. People who are talking about the game show should know that the things we give out to the audience are given to us. We don’t bring them from home.”

