Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lions running straight toward godmother to hug; Watch viral

Lions running straight toward godmother to hug; Watch viral

Articles
Advertisement
Lions running straight toward godmother to hug; Watch viral

Lions running straight toward godmother to hug; Watch viral

Advertisement
  • The video got a lot of attention.
  • It has been watched more than 5 million times.
  • Lions hug rescuer.
Advertisement

If you’re having a bad day and want to feel better, you should watch this video. When it comes to emotions, people and animals are alike in many ways. And they will never forget how kind people were to them. So, in an old video that has been posted online again, you can see two lions greeting the woman who saved them many years ago. The video came out in 2017, and it’s just too good to miss.

Malkia Park Big Cats Rescue put the video on YouTube. In the short video, you can see two lions running straight toward their “godmother,” Michaela Zimanova. Reports say that Michaela did save Malkia and Adelle, the two lions, from a ditch in South Africa. But when they got too big for her, she had to give them to a zoo.

Malkia and Adelle, on the other hand, recognized Michaela and were happy to see her. They held her close and kissed her. So sweet!

The video got a lot of attention and has been watched more than 5 million times. People on the Internet wrote their thoughts in the section for comments.

“I love you to death” has a whole new meaning when it comes from a lion, one user wrote.

Advertisement

Also Read

Cute dog fell asleep in middle of its first walk; picture viral
Cute dog fell asleep in middle of its first walk; picture viral

The share has gotten almost 3.1 million likes. People have also shared...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story