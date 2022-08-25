Lions running straight toward godmother to hug; Watch viral

The video got a lot of attention.

If you’re having a bad day and want to feel better, you should watch this video. When it comes to emotions, people and animals are alike in many ways. And they will never forget how kind people were to them. So, in an old video that has been posted online again, you can see two lions greeting the woman who saved them many years ago. The video came out in 2017, and it’s just too good to miss.

Malkia Park Big Cats Rescue put the video on YouTube. In the short video, you can see two lions running straight toward their “godmother,” Michaela Zimanova. Reports say that Michaela did save Malkia and Adelle, the two lions, from a ditch in South Africa. But when they got too big for her, she had to give them to a zoo.

Malkia and Adelle, on the other hand, recognized Michaela and were happy to see her. They held her close and kissed her. So sweet!

“I love you to death” has a whole new meaning when it comes from a lion, one user wrote.

