Watch: Fiona at Cincinnati Zoo is now big sister to a newborn hippo

Fiona at Cincinnati Zoo is now big sister to a newborn hippo – Facebook

The Cincinnati Zoo has welcomed the birth of a hippo.

Bibi, a 23-year-old hippopotamus, gave birth to a calf at roughly 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The zoo’s most famous hippo, Fiona, is now a new big sister.

Advertisement

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden have welcomed the birth of a new hippo, making Fiona, its most famous resident, a new big sister.

Bibi, a 23-year-old hippopotamus, gave birth to a calf at roughly 10 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the zoo in Ohio.

The zoo posted on Facebook, “Our bloat got a little last night!” So far, everything appears to be going well for mom and baby.

Watch the video here:

The zoo said that the pair would spend the following two weeks away from their natural habitat in order to reconnect.

Advertisement

Also Read Video: Dog who died of cancer uses vacuum to clean up floor Secret, an Australian Shepherd, passed away from cancer this year. Owner Mary...

The gender of the unnamed baby has not been revealed.

According to Christina Gorsuch, the director of animal care at the Cincinnati Zoo, “Bibi and the baby, yet to be named, will spend the next two weeks bonding behind the scenes.”

“A female would take her newborn away from the bloat for about that amount of time in the wild, and we try to give Bibi the choice to do what feels natural to her.”

In 2021, Bibi’s offspring will join Tucker, a 19-year-old male hippo that was relocated to the Cincinnati Zoo from the San Francisco Zoo.

Also Read Watch: Kerala man catches younger brother falling terrace A man in Kerala's Malappuram caught his younger brother, who fell from...