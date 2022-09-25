Berlin Marathon Results of 2022

Results from the top 10 of the 022 Berlin Marathon, as well as notable winners in the wheelchair and elite men’s and women’s races. Here are the complete searchable results.

Men

1. Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) — 2:01:09 WORLD RECORD

2. Mark Korir (KEN) — 2:05:58

3. Tadu Abate (ETH) — 2:06:28



4. Andamiak Belihu (ETH) — 2:06:405. Abel Kipchumba (ETH) — 2:06:406. Limenih Getachew (ETH) — 2:07:077. Kenya Sonota (JPN) — 2:07:148. Tatsuya Maruyama (JPN) — 2:07:509. Kento Kikutani (JPN) — 2:07:5610. Zablon Chumba (KEN) — 2:08:01DNF. Guye Adola (ETH)

Women

1. Tigist Assefa (ETH) — 2:15:37

2. Rosemary Wanjiru (KEN) — 2:18:00

3. Tigist Abayechew (ETH) — 2:18:03



4. Workenesh Edesa (ETH) — 2:18:515. Meseret Sisay Gola (ETH) — 2:20:586. Keira D’Amato (USA) — 2:21:487. Rika Kaseda (JPN) — 2:21:558. Ayuko Suzuki (JPN) — 2:22:029. Sayaka Sato (JPN) — 2:22:1310. Vibian Chepkirui (KEN) — 2:22:21

Wheelchair Men

1. Marcel Hug (SUI) — 1:24:56

2. Daniel Romanchuk (USA) — 1:28:54

3. David Weir (GBR) — 1:29:02

4. Jetze Plat (NED) — 1:29:06



5. Sho Watanabe (JPN) — 1:32:446. Patrick Monahan (IRL) — 1:32:467. Jake Lappin (AUS) — 1:32:508. Kota Hokinoue (JPN) — 1:33:459. Rafael Botello Jimenez (ESP) — 1:36:4910. Jordie Madera Jimenez (ESP) — 1:36:50

Wheelchair Women

1. Catherine Debrunner (SUI) — 1:36:47

2. Manuela Schar (SUI) — 1:36:50

3. Susannah Scaroni (USA) — 1:36:51

4. Merle Menje (GER) — 1:43:34

5. Aline dos Santos Rocha (BRA) — 1:43:35



6. Madison de Rozario (BRA) — 1:43:357. Patricia Eachus (SUI) — 1:44:158. Vanessa De Souza (BRA) — 1:48:379. Alexandra Helbling (SUI) — 1:51:4710. Natalie Simanowski (GER) — 2:05:09