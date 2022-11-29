A video of a puppy begging for attention is going viral.

Since Twitter user Buitengebieden posted the video on November 27, it has received 3 million views and 100,000 likes.

In another viral video, a dog jumps joyfully as a woman pours him food.

Internet videos depict the lovely bond between pets and humans. A video of a puppy begging for attention is going viral. You’ll say aww numerous times while watching this video.

In the video, a man is working on his computer when his dog gets into his lap and stares at him. The man kisses the dog and it hugs him.

The internet loves Buitengebieden’s Twitter videos. Captioned 13-second clip: “Working from home.”

Take a look:

The video has almost 1 million views. User, “Hooman, I’m tired. Carry me- The pupper.” “Without dogs, the world would literally stop spinning.” said another.

“You wouldn’t want to go back to the office ever again,” said a third user. “No one will ever love you as much as your dog…and they are so unconditionally faithful. Pity how some people treat them, and other animals, they just don’t deserve to have them,” stated fourth

In another viral video, a dog jumps joyfully as a woman pours him food. The dog’s jumping makes the woman laugh. A second dog appears and waits for food. The videographer contrasts the two dogs. Dog jumps nonstop.

