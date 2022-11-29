Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Trending
  • Adorable Video: Dog demands attention when a guy works from home
Adorable Video: Dog demands attention when a guy works from home

Adorable Video: Dog demands attention when a guy works from home

Articles
Advertisement
Adorable Video: Dog demands attention when a guy works from home

Adorable Video: Dog demands attention when a guy works from home

Advertisement
  • A video of a puppy begging for attention is going viral.
  • Since Twitter user Buitengebieden posted the video on November 27, it has received 3 million views and 100,000 likes.
  • In another viral video, a dog jumps joyfully as a woman pours him food.
Advertisement

Internet videos depict the lovely bond between pets and humans. A video of a puppy begging for attention is going viral. You’ll say aww numerous times while watching this video.
In the video, a man is working on his computer when his dog gets into his lap and stares at him. The man kisses the dog and it hugs him.

The internet loves Buitengebieden’s Twitter videos. Captioned 13-second clip: “Working from home.”

Take a look:

The video has almost 1 million views. User, “Hooman, I’m tired. Carry me- The pupper.”  “Without dogs, the world would literally stop spinning.” said another.

“You wouldn’t want to go back to the office ever again,” said a third user. “No one will ever love you as much as your dog…and they are so unconditionally faithful. Pity how some people treat them, and other animals, they just don’t deserve to have them,” stated fourth

In another viral video, a dog jumps joyfully as a woman pours him food. The dog’s jumping makes the woman laugh. A second dog appears and waits for food. The videographer contrasts the two dogs. Dog jumps nonstop.

Since Twitter user Buitengebieden posted the video on November 27, it has received 3 million views and 100,000 likes.

Advertisement

Also Read

Guinness World Records named 22-year-old dog as the world’s oldest
Guinness World Records named 22-year-old dog as the world’s oldest

Gino, a dog from California, was over 22 years old. Gino's birth...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Netizens love a couple's financial market-themed wedding invitation
Netizens love a couple's financial market-themed wedding invitation
8ft Chewbacca sighted near I'm A Celeb camp
8ft Chewbacca sighted near I'm A Celeb camp
Shark swallows camera giving us a unique look inside its mouth
Shark swallows camera giving us a unique look inside its mouth
'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' viral girl shows amazing dance steps
'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' viral girl shows amazing dance steps
Passenger dies in bizarre accident when a rod pierces his neck
Passenger dies in bizarre accident when a rod pierces his neck
Baby buffalo runs to girl when she speaks goes viral
Baby buffalo runs to girl when she speaks goes viral
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story