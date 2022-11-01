Anand Mahindra calls black ScorpioN Batmobile, splits netzines

Advertisement
Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, tweeted a snapshot of the company’s latest offering, the Scorpio N, on Twitter and made a funny comment about it.

The alleged owner had the vehicle repainted in a new colour scheme, which is the topic of Anand Mahindra’s tweet.
Mahindra, known for his colourful and insightful tweets, tweeted about a satin black Scorpio N owned by Arun Panwar and customised by a Delhi-based bodywork business.

The tweet, which was posted shortly before 1 p.m., has already received nearly 800 likes.

Mahindra stated, “All I can say is WOW! I’m fond of my own #ScorpioN ‘Lal Bheem’ but I have to admit that I now have strong feelings of envy. It’s the closest thing to a Batmobile. Bravo to owner Arun Panwar & Delhi-based Wrapaholix for creating this Napoli Black, satin matt finish.”

Advertisement

He also shared a screenshot of a news item with a photo of the satin black-painted Scorpio N.

Twitter users praised the new colour palette, giving it a thumbs up. “This one looks quite slick,” tweeted one user. “It’s super cool sir….black hunk,” another person said.

The Scorpio N debuted in June of this year, with a starting price of Rs. 11.99 Lakh (ex-showroom). The automobile is priced at Rs 19.49 lakh.

The Scorpio is still an iconic marque in the SUV segment, and the current generation strives to be as real as possible, with a rough posture, butch proportions, and an all-new design language. The new Mahindra Scorpio-N will coexist with the current generation Scorpio renamed Scorpio Classic.

