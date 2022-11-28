Advertisement
  • Bollywood actor Vikram Gokhale died at the age of 77
Articles
Vikram Gokhale, a famous actor and theatre artist in Bollywood, died on Saturday from multiple organ failure.

He has been in the hospital since November 5. His family members recently told the media that the 77-year-old was improving, but his health deteriorated earlier today due to multi-organ failure.

On Thursday, a word of the actors’ deaths spread on social media, prompting other Bollywood celebs to express their sympathies.

Late Wednesday, Indian media reported that the actor had died, and his name began trending on social media sites. His family then issued a statement, offering an update on the Vazir actor’s health.

Gokhale’s daughter had stated that his father was very ill and on life support, denying media claims of his death.

The actor made his film debut at the age of 26 in 1971 with the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Parwana.

Gokhale appeared in various Marathi and Bollywood films, including Amitabh Bachchan’s 1990 film Agneepath and Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

