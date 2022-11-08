“Chai Ice Cream” Is The Internet’s New Bizarre Combination

The Fusion food trend has grown in popularity over the years. There is no shortage of ingenuity on the Internet when it comes to culinary pairings. So many netizens swear by their own set of strange, yet interesting, meal combos. One culinary enthusiast wanted to push the boundaries of fusion by combining chai and ice cream to create a treat that defies description.

The current odd culinary combination going viral on the internet is a chai-flavoured ice cream roll. Mi nashikkar uploaded a video on Facebook of a vendor pouring a hot cup of chai over an ice pan. He thickens it with milk and chocolate syrup. The vendor then performs his magic, cutting through the ingredients and forming the ice cream roll. He scoops out the ice cream rolls and drizzles them with chocolate syrup.

Watch the video:

The video has received over 8 lakh views and thousands of comments since it was released online.

Ice cream roll, commonly known as stir-fried ice cream, is a Thai sweet treat. This desi ice cream take on a Thai delicacy is as fusion as it gets! This particular delicacy, however, did not impress the Indian audience. They criticised the necessity to combine too many flavours in one dish in response to ‘chai ice cream.’

After watching this ice cream, one person was so disgusted that he commented, “Highly offensive.” “Vimal and rajnigandha ice cream bhi bana hi do ab,” another person lamented. (Please make ice cream for Vimal and Rajnigandha as well.)

“Still forgot to add Amul butter and cheese Paratha,” stated the third user. The strange combo was dubbed “Chaiicream” by the fourth user.

