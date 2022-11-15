Mom receives jewels from her son. Video shows her reaction

On Twitter, a video of a boy surprising his mother with jewellery was shared.

When their children give them gifts, most parents become very emotional. When those events are documented and shared online, they frequently leave individuals with a nice sensation in their hearts. As in this Twitter video showing a man’s surprise gift to his mother.

The video is accompanied by a brief and straightforward Hindi caption. “Small gift for mom,” it translates to. The video shows the boy giving his mother a piece of jewellery as a gift.

The video begins with a woman seated on the ground, holding dishes of food in front of her. Her son sneaks up behind her and stands behind her without her knowing. Then he fastens a chain around her neck.

We won’t ruin the great film by telling you everything, so watch how the mother reacts to this really precious gift from her son.

The video was published one day ago. The video has around 6,100 views since it was shared, and the number is growing. The post has also received over 650 likes. People shared their thoughts on the video in the tweet’s comments area.

“Beta ho to aisa,” a Twitter user wrote. “Good,” said another. A few people expressed their feelings with heart emoticons. Some did so by using the folding hand emoji. What do you think of the video? Did the video make you laugh?

