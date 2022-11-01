Queen and princess encountered a royal relatives ghost at Windsor

According to a legend, the late Queen and her sister Princess Margaret reportedly encountered a ghost believed to be a relative at Windsor.

The Queen and Margaret were supposed to have seen Good Queen Bess at the Royal Family’s Berkshire property, which is said to be one of the Firm’s most haunted.

According to the report, there have been more than 25 confirmed sightings at the 952-year-old castle, ranging from hobbled ghosts to saluting soldiers and even stolen bones.

Despite seeing the ghost of Queen Elizabeth I, Windsor Castle was one of the late Queen’s favourite homes.

It is said that the ideal spot to meet Good Queen Bess is in the library of Windsor Castle.

Visit Britain claimed, “[The Queen’s] footsteps can be heard on the bare floorboards, before her striking presence appears.”

Those seeking to meet King George III should wait in the room beneath the library.

Witnesses claim to observe a figure “looking longingly out the window.”

Toward the end of his reign, King George III was confined to his room for extended portions of the day as he became progressively mentally sick.

George has also been observed in a Windsor Castle bedroom.

There are also reports of King Henry VIII’s “hobbling” ghost, who suffered from gout and terrible ulcers on his legs, being heard in the deanery cloisters.

However, Windsor is not the only royal site where ghosts have been reported.

Queen Elizabeth II’s mother was raised in one of Scotland’s most haunted locations.

Glamis Castle, which welcomed visitors during Halloween, was also Princess Margaret’s birthplace.

“As one of Scotland’s oldest castles, the dramatic stories of the Ghosts of Glamis are legendary,” said Steven Cumming, general manager of Glamis Castle.

“The combination of the spooky stories, told brilliantly by our talented tour guides, and incredible effects as brave visitors walk through the castle will thrill and chill in equal measure.”

