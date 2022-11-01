Advertisement
  Sat at my ex's house to pair with him on Bumble—now we're engaged
Sat at my ex’s house to pair with him on Bumble—now we’re engaged

Sat at my ex’s house to pair with him on Bumble—now we’re engaged

Sat at my ex’s house to pair with him on Bumble—now we’re engaged

Sat at my ex’s house to pair with him Bumble, now we’re engaged

A woman sat outside her fiancé’s house to match with him on a dating app, and she told him their relationship was ‘fate.’

Sarah, 24, realised she needed to reconcile with her ex-boyfriend (now husband-to-be), but instead of telling him, she got inventive.

Knowing that he was also on the app, the brunette beauty decided to sit outside his house and make a Bumble account.

Sarah spent 45 minutes swiping through other potential suitors in the hopes of finding his account and matching with him.

Sarah informed the lad it was ‘meant to be’ under the veil of ‘fate.’

She turned to TikTok to expose her ruse to woo her ex-partner and announced that they are now set to marry.

“Two years ago my boyfriend and I broke up for a few months,”  Sarah stated.

“I was bored and I drove an hour to park outside his apartment and turn my Bumble mileage to one mile and swiped for 45 minutes until I found him.”

Sarah continued, “And [I] swiped yes and then waited till we matched and said it was fate.

“We’ve now been together four years and our wedding is in July.”

“So glad I got that off my chest.”

Sarah stated in the comments that despite her use of an alternative method, everyone should have “hope.”

“I may have a screw loose but I also have a ring on my finger so there’s hope for us all!”, she stated.

Although she initially claimed that ‘fate’ brought them together, she later revealed her devious scheme to him.

“We laughed. Ladies, find a man who loves every part of you. Even your crazy parts!” Sarah urged.

Impressed with Sarah, many people fled to the comments to praise her dating tactic.

One person commented, “She knew what she wanted!”

Another user urged, “These need to be your vows.”

The third giggled, “We are….the masters of our fate some say.”

Someone else praised, “Haha so you’re telling me to continue to act unhinged thank you I needed this.”

Meanwhile, a fifth voiced, “This is the type of behaviour that makes people legendary. I love it.”

