Scientists awaken zombie viruses that were frozen for 48,500 years

Scientists discovered viruses from a frozen lake that had been dormant for decades. Unbelievable! Isn’t that right? European scientists have resurrected and classified 13 novel viruses from permafrost in Russia’s Siberia area that are 48,500 years old.

These pathogens were dubbed “zombie viruses” by the researchers. According to a team of researchers from Russia, Germany, and France, these viruses remained contagious after being locked in a frozen location for years.

“It is thus likely that ancient permafrost will release these unknown viruses upon thawing. How long these viruses could remain infectious once exposed to outdoor conditions, and how likely they will be to encounter and infect a suitable host in the interval, is yet impossible to estimate” According to Bloomberg, the researchers published their findings in the preprint repository bioRxiv. The essay, however, has not yet been evaluated.

Furthermore, the researchers stated that the hazards of reviving the viruses they tested, which primarily infect amoeba microorganisms, were “totally negligible.” They did, however, warn that the resurgence of viruses that are hazardous to animals and humans can be perilous.

The experts went on to warn the world that the thawing of permafrost will exacerbate the effects of global warming by releasing previously contained greenhouse gases like methane. “But the risk is bound to increase in the context of global warming when permafrost thawing will keep accelerating, and more people will be populating the Arctic in the wake of industrial ventures,” they stated.

Advertisement

Also Read Passenger tries to open plane door at 37K ft as Jesus told her Creating a commotion inside a plane is not a good idea. You...