  • Elephant herd leaves forest to find ragi in Tamil Nadu: Watch
Do you follow Supriya Sahu, an IAS official, on Twitter? Then you’ve probably seen the various wildlife-related videos she posts. These films show people the gorgeous creatures and birds of the jungles. Just like this video she recently released, which shows a herd of elephants leaving the forest in Tamil Nadu in quest of ragi corps.

“That time of the year when large herds of elephants move out of forests looking for Ragi crops in eastern ghat mountain ranges in Tamil Nadu. Forest Teams are on their toes to safely drive elephant families back in forests. Local communities too have to play a huge role,” she stated and posted a video.

The video shows elephants walking together in a forest

The video was published a day ago. The video has around 35,000 views and counting since it was posted. Furthermore, the share has received over 1,400 likes. People offered various remarks in response to the video.

“Wow,” said one Twitter user. “Sight to behold,” said another. “Challenging task. Shows how locals and officials are committed to conservation,” said a third. “Wow, so many elephants on the move,” a fourth wrote.

