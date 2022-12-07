Viral Video: Rat eats a slice of cake that was served at meeting

A video of a rat contentedly eating on a slice of cake provided to participants at a meeting has now leaked on the internet.

The video, posted by Twitter user Arif Khawaja, shows a group of people engaged in a debate during a meeting.

When the camera is zoomed in, a rat can be seen devouring a slice of cake that was left on the table for the guest.

The caption, which appears alongside the video, reads, “Rat in the meeting.”

View the video here:

Rat in the meeting… pic.twitter.com/I0cF6Lz8gZ Advertisement — Dr Arif Khawaja MDS (@DrArifKhawaja) December 5, 2022

The video, which was posted on December 5, has received over 22,000 views on Twitter. “They invited him to Eat.” one user joked. A user was disgusted by the video and said, “Eww.”

“Rat equally participating.” said the third user.

Meanwhile, the Mathura police alleged in a report presented to a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (1985) court that rats ate over 5000 kg of confiscated marijuana held in Shergarh and Highway police station warehouses, according to the media.

The police declaration came after the court ordered them to provide the 586 kg of marijuana recovered in a case filed under the NDPS Act.

In two separate cases, the Shergarh and Highway police stations recovered 386 and 195 kg of marijuana, respectively.

“There is no place in the police station where the stored goods can be saved from the rats. The remaining marijuana from the huge consignment was destroyed by officers,” The police prosecutor testified in court.

“Being small in size, the rats have no fear of the police, nor can the police officers be considered experts in solving the problem,” the prosecutor stated.

