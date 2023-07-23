Watch: Viral Video Shows Shocking Delhi Parking Dispute Brawl

A woman who tried to intervene and shield the victim was also killed in the altercation.

Twitter users are demanding severe punishment for the culprits after the video went viral.

The incident took place in June of the previous year.

An elderly guy and a gang of women bash a neighbour with a stick in a shocking video that has gone viral on social media. They even hit and kicked him. An dispute over a parking spot in Delhi’s Sant Nagar sparked the brawl. A woman who attempted to intervene and shield the victim from the beatings was also killed. The video has gone viral on the internet, and Twitter users are demanding harsh punishment for the culprits.

In the now-viral video, an elderly man with a stick in his hand speaks to the owner of the automobile that was reportedly improperly parked. As he begins to protect himself, the elderly man strikes him with a stick. When a woman attempted to intercede, she was also killed. Women who appeared to be members of the elderly man’s family also joined in, insulting, abusing, and heckling Dushyant Goel.

Following an investigation, it was discovered that the quarrel erupted over a parking space issue. Daljeet Singh’s family, including his son Harjap Singh, wife Kudrat Kaur, and other family members, attacked Dushyant Goel, Mona Goel, and Kaushiki.

Daljeet Singh and his family have been charged with a crime. Daljeet and his son Haarjap were both arrested and taken into custody. The anticipatory bail of the three women concerned was denied twice in a row. While one of them was granted interim protection by the High Court, the other two were arrested and placed in judicial detention.

