Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lucky Escape: Tourists Narrowly Avoid Disaster as Cliff Collapses on UK Beach

Lucky Escape: Tourists Narrowly Avoid Disaster as Cliff Collapses on UK Beach

Articles
Advertisement
Lucky Escape: Tourists Narrowly Avoid Disaster as Cliff Collapses on UK Beach

Lucky Escape: Tourists Narrowly Avoid Disaster as Cliff Collapses on UK Beach

Advertisement
  • Tourists narrowly escape as 150-ft-high cliff crumbles in West Bay, Dorset, UK
  • Dorset Council shares video, emphasizes ongoing rockfall and landslip risks
  • South West Coast Path temporarily closed for safety near the cliff
Advertisement

A shocking incident has left social media users astounded, as a group of tourists narrowly avoided a perilous situation when a section of a 150-foot-high cliff in West Bay, Dorset, UK, crumbled. The incident was captured in a rapidly spreading video on social media platforms.

The Dorset Council went as far as sharing the video on its official Twitter account, highlighting the constant risk of rockfalls and landslips in the area. In response to safety concerns, the council has temporarily closed the South West Coast Path near the cliff. Luckily, observant beachgoers noticed the cliff’s collapse and managed to flee to safety just in the nick of time.

In the video, a man wearing an orange t-shirt can be seen capturing a photo of the World Heritage Site when small rocks suddenly begin to tumble. Eventually, a substantial portion of the cliff detaches and descends into the sea. Fortunately, the people present were unharmed as they witnessed the debris plummet into the water.

The incident left social media users in disbelief, with a few expressing their frustration over individuals disregarding cautionary indicators. The cliff, recognized as the “Golden Gateway” of the Jurassic Coast, spans miles and poses significant hazards. This event serves as a poignant reminder of the potential risks associated with these cliffs.

Also Read

AI MrBeast: Unveiling a Digital Doppelganger
AI MrBeast: Unveiling a Digital Doppelganger

Wellens reveals AI breakthrough on Twitter, shares interview clip. Purpose: Spark dialogue,...

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story