Lucky Escape: Tourists Narrowly Avoid Disaster as Cliff Collapses on UK Beach

Tourists narrowly escape as 150-ft-high cliff crumbles in West Bay, Dorset, UK

Dorset Council shares video, emphasizes ongoing rockfall and landslip risks

South West Coast Path temporarily closed for safety near the cliff

Advertisement

A shocking incident has left social media users astounded, as a group of tourists narrowly avoided a perilous situation when a section of a 150-foot-high cliff in West Bay, Dorset, UK, crumbled. The incident was captured in a rapidly spreading video on social media platforms.

The Dorset Council went as far as sharing the video on its official Twitter account, highlighting the constant risk of rockfalls and landslips in the area. In response to safety concerns, the council has temporarily closed the South West Coast Path near the cliff. Luckily, observant beachgoers noticed the cliff’s collapse and managed to flee to safety just in the nick of time.

In the video, a man wearing an orange t-shirt can be seen capturing a photo of the World Heritage Site when small rocks suddenly begin to tumble. Eventually, a substantial portion of the cliff detaches and descends into the sea. Fortunately, the people present were unharmed as they witnessed the debris plummet into the water.

The incident left social media users in disbelief, with a few expressing their frustration over individuals disregarding cautionary indicators. The cliff, recognized as the “Golden Gateway” of the Jurassic Coast, spans miles and poses significant hazards. This event serves as a poignant reminder of the potential risks associated with these cliffs.

Also Read AI MrBeast: Unveiling a Digital Doppelganger Wellens reveals AI breakthrough on Twitter, shares interview clip. Purpose: Spark dialogue,...

Advertisement