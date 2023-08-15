Mind-Bending Puzzle: Find the Foxes Among Red Pandas!

Challenge: Locate three foxes amidst a group of red pandas.

Foxes and red pandas share the same color, adding to the complexity.

Puzzle shared on Facebook; garners 1,000+ reactions in four days.

Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás, commonly known as Dudolf on social media, recently released a mind-bending brain teaser on Facebook that has puzzle aficionados all over the world baffled. The task is to find three foxes among a pack of pandas, which is not an easy task. Can you quickly identify the three foxes?

Dudás challenged his followers to spot the three foxes among the red pandas in his post. “Can you find three foxes among the red pandas?” said Dudás, who posted the mental teaser on Facebook.

The problematic aspect is that foxes and red pandas are the same colour, making this challenge even more difficult. Are you up for the task? If so, accept this challenge and see how quickly you can find them.

The brain teaser was shared on Facebook four days ago. It has subsequently received over 1,000 reactions and is still growing. Furthermore, puzzle fans have actively commented and shared their ideas on this unique task. Some have even reshared it and challenged their friends and family.

