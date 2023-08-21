Recreating Oppenheimer’s Explosive Scenes: No CGI Challenge!

William H Baker and team replicate effects step by step.

Materials used: fish tank, glitter, water, cornflour, glue, oils, frying pan.

Video highlights challenges and successful results of the experiment.

Advertisement

YouTube posted a video. People are intrigued by William H Baker’s connection to Christopher Nolan’s recent film Oppenheimer. In the video, he demonstrates how he and his crew constructed the nuclear explosion scene from the film without the use of CGI.

The film begins with Baker detailing how he wanted to replicate the moment without using CGI, which required hours of research. He eventually realised that multiple effects were employed in the sequence, so he began his effort by duplicating each of them one by one. To get the intended results, he employed a fish tank, glitter, water, cornflour, glue, oils, and even a frying pan in his creation.

“We recreated Christopher Nolan’s nuclear explosion from Oppenheimer with zero CGI, along with a few other effects from Oppenheimer. With Oppenheimer’s budget of $100 million, we had no clue if this was even possible. Through lots of experimentation and testing, it was surprising just how close we were able to recreate the practical effects from Oppenheimer without any VFX of our own. I still can’t believe what we were able to do,” Baker said while uploading the video.

The video has gone viral since it was uploaded a few days ago. It has had about 2.8 million views to date, and the figure is growing. In addition, the video has received a large number of comments.

Also Read Netizens stunned by Man and lion bond with each other The video shows a person sharing an incredible hug with a magnificent...