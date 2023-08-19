Visual Test: Can you spot the pineapple in kitchen in 5 seconds?

Daily brain teaser tasks improve cognitive powers, memory, logical thinking, and observational skills.

These online puzzles are backed by scientific evidence to enhance various cognitive abilities.

Solving puzzles can positively impact mood and overall mental well-being.

You’re surely aware that solving brain teaser tasks on a daily basis improves your intelligence.

These online puzzles have been scientifically proven to improve your cognitive powers, memory strength, logical and observational ability, and other skills.

Furthermore, these cognitive issues have been shown to improve mood. You can put yourself to the test and enhance your skills while having fun. This is a win-win situation for everyone.

So, today we have a whole new edition of these hidden object brain teasers for you.

Today, we’ve prepared a visual test for you. The idea behind this new brain puzzle is straightforward.

You must analyse a photograph and find an object hidden within it. The concealed item could be anything, from clocks and literature to animals, birds, and reptiles.

Visual Test- Spot the pineapple within 5 seconds

In this image, you can see a kitchen. The kitchen is nicely organised, with fruits and vegetables neatly arranged on the shelf.

This visual test problem contains a range of fruits and vegetables, including a pineapple.

The pineapple, on the other hand, is not as noticeable as the other fruits. So the objective is to find the pineapple in a short amount of time.

As the title suggests, you will only have 5 seconds to solve this puzzle. So start your timer and get going.

Scroll down to discover the solution after your 5 seconds are up.

Visual Test Solution

The goal of this visual test puzzle was to find the pineapple in the kitchen in 5 seconds or less.

Here’s the secret fruit:

