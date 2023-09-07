Cat Sets Guinness World Record with 16-Inch Tail

Tragically, Cygnus and other cats perished in a 2017 house fire.

A cat from Michigan has clinched the title of having the world’s longest tail, officially recognized by Guinness World Records. Altair, a Maine coon belonging to William John Powers of Farmington Hills, boasts a tail measuring an impressive 16.07 inches.

Interestingly, Altair’s half-brother, Cygnus, previously held the record with a tail spanning 17.58 inches. Unfortunately, Cygnus, along with other feline companions, tragically perished in a house fire in 2017.

Powers, mourning the loss of his beloved cats, was eventually introduced to Altair, who happened to be Cygnus’ half-sibling. Powers quickly embraced the opportunity to adopt Altair.

Altair’s affinity for an extraordinarily lengthy tail was evident from kittenhood, reminiscent of his late half-brother’s traits. Powers remarked, “It was pretty obvious that just like Cygnus, from the time he was a kitten, he had an absurdly long tail, and it just continued to get longer as he aged.”

Altair’s tail length of 16.07 inches now secures him the Guinness World Record for the longest tail on a living domestic cat. Beyond Altair, Powers’ record-holding pets also include Fenrir, his Savannah cat, recognized as the tallest living domestic cat at 18.83 inches.

