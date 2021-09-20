Netflix and Apple TV+ take maximum Emmys home

Netflix, the video streaming giant, made a complete sweep at Emmys 2021. The company nabbed a total of 44 awards, out of which 11 were received by The Crown. It’s closest rivals HBO managed to get around half of the awards Netflix bagged. Apple TV+, on the other hand, took 10 awards home, out of which 7 were collected by Ted Lasso.

Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit garnered the award for best limited series.

Apple TV+ won 7 awards thanks to Ted Lasso, including 2 awards for “Best Supporting Actors”, with recipients Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham and Jason Sudeikis as the best actor male. Meanwhile, the show itself won the best series award.

HBO and HBO Max took the lead with 130 nominations, but managed to gather 19 Emmys. Kate Winslet won for Mare of Easstown as the best actress in a limited series, for HBO.

In 2018 Emmys, Netflix had a tough competition against its rivals; however, this year it left behind all its rivals, including HBO/HBO Max, Apple TV+ and others.