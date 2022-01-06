Amazing dance of foreign boys on ‘Dance Meri Rani’ goes viral

In this viral video, two international boys dance to Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa’s song ‘Dance Meri Rani’ recently released on Instagram.

As in this viral video, artists Kili Paul from Tanzania and Ricky Pond from the United States have proved that Indian music is popular in many different countries and has a significant fan base.

The boys can be seen dancing to the song perfectly without missing a beat in this viral clip. Both boys are dressed in jackets, slacks, and white shoes.

This dance video has become popular to the point that even Guru Randhawa has seen it. He was so taken with the video that he posted it on his official Instagram account. He captioned the video, “When it reaches international market.”

Since it was shared 22 hours ago, the video has received over 2 lakh likes and many comments.