Web Desk

07th Jan, 2022. 07:42 pm

Beautiful Friendship of Lion and Dog goes viral

Lion and Dog

The internet is buzzing with a video of an unexpected yet amazing friendship between a dog and a lion.

A clip of an unexpected but wonderful bond between a dog and a lion is making the rounds on the internet. Yes, lions are known for their fierceness, but they also have a gentle side.

A lion and a dog are seen playing and showing affection to each other in this viral video. The lion and the dog have become great friends as they have grown up together and share an exceptional bond.

On his Instagram account, @doglover _s posted this video of a lion and a dog. The title of the video makes it clear that both the lion and the dog are pets. He wrote in the caption of the video, “Such an incredible bond. The two grew up together and are now best friends.

Netizens were stunned after viewing it because of their wonderful bond. This video has received over 45 lakh views and several emojis and comments.

