Netizens are amazed by the video of an octopus changing color

  • One of the most fascinating marine species is the octopus.
  • Octopuses alter their color to either disguise themselves from predators or to signal hostility to other aquatic animals so that they won’t be attacked.
  • Around 300 different octopus species can be found worldwide, many of which have variable color and texture.
Octopus alters its color to either disguise itself from predators or to signal hostility to other aquatic animals so that it won’t be attacked.

One of the most fascinating marine species is the octopus. Around 300 different octopus species can be found worldwide, many of which have variable color and texture.

On social media, a video showing an octopus’ amazing capacity for color change has gone viral. In the footage, which was captured by marine enthusiast Nick Ruberg, an octopus turns from blue to inky black as the camera gets closer to it. The octopus quickly adapts to its surroundings by changing not only its color but also its texture to blend in with the sea floor.

The popular film was shot in the Mozambican town of Ponta Do Ouro in 2017 and was previously popular. It is currently trending online once more.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Nick Ruberg (@rubergnick)

On Wednesday, Nick Ruberg’s video was shared by the well-known Wonder of Science Twitter account (@wonderofscience). The tweet received more than a lakh likes very quickly.

Anyone who claims that all of nature’s beauty and magnificence are just accidents should take a closer look at these wonderful creatures, a Twitter user said on the video.

A non-profit environmental advocacy organization named Ocean Conservancy claims that many cephalopods, including octopuses, have specialized cells that are wrapped around a sac known as the cytoplasmic sacculus. Red, black, or yellow pigments are contained in these sacs. When an octopus stretches its sac, more pigment shows up on its body; however, when they contract, the octopus returns to its original color.

Octopuses alter their color to either disguise themselves from predators or to signal hostility to other aquatic animals so that they won’t be attacked.

