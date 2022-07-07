Police on guard against fights over hides in Karachi

The directions of the Sindh Home Department for the collection, transportation, and distribution of hides of sacrificial animals shall be carried out in accordance with the spirit of the code of conduct.

Religious and charitable organizations receive funding from the sale of animal hides used as sacrifices.

But there have been numerous instances of armed gangs seizing pickup trucks that were carrying skins in the past.

The directions of the Sindh Home Department for the collection, transportation, and distribution of hides of sacrificial animals shall be carried out in accordance with the spirit of the code of conduct, according to Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon’s instructions to the police.

Religious and charitable organizations receive funding from the sale of animal hides used as sacrifices. But there have been numerous instances of armed gangs seizing pickup trucks that were carrying skins in the past. Police therefore consider the hide-collection season to be a serious security danger.

In order to guarantee crime prevention and the protection of people’s lives and property, failsafe security measures should also be implemented in sites of mass sacrifice, such as mosques, Imambargahs, Eid celebration locations, and other open areas.

He argued that the province should cease the distribution of undesirable, upsetting publications and leaflets as well as the prankish wall chalking and take indiscriminate action against the elements and miscreants responsible.

The IGP instructed the relevant SHOs to have the commencement and ending times of Eid prayers recorded at district wireless control rooms, in addition to cleaning all central mosques, Imambargahs, and other open places before Eid prayers.

Furthermore, measures should be made to guarantee total police control of law and order through picketing, patrolling, surveillance, and random spot checks.

