Edition: English
Edition: English

Three Nepalese sisters scale Mount Everest, set a Guinness World Record

Articles
  • Three sisters set a Guinness World Record for the most sisters to climb Mount Everest together.
  • They are collectively known as the “Three Sisters on Seven Summits”.
  • The siblings intend to scale the tallest peaks on each of the seven continents.

Three Nepalese mountaineers who reached the summit of Mount Everest set a Guinness World Record for the most sisters to climb Everest together.

The three sisters (Dawa Futi Sherpa, Nima Jangmu Sherpa, and Tshering Namgya Sherpa) are collectively known as the “Three Sisters on Seven Summits,” and their ascent of Mount Everest was simply the beginning of a larger undertaking.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by 3 Sisters On 7 summits (@3sisterson7summits)

Their father and grandparents were accomplished climbers in their day, and the three sisters are descended from a long line of mountaineers. The Sherpa siblings have stated that they intend to scale the tallest peaks on each of the seven continents.

Dawa Futi Sherpa said to Guinness World Records, “Our grandfather and father were climbers.” The summit of Mount Everest will be dedicated to our late father, Dorjee Sherpa, a former climbing Sherpa and guide.

“In 1982, he joined a Japanese Expedition to Everest in winter and, there, he lost 8 fingers to frostbite, still he continued climbing with his remaining fingers until 2007,” the Nepalese climber stated.

Their brother, Mingma Gyalje Sherpa, who has climbed Everest six times, trained the three sisters, who are at least the third generation of mountain climbers in their family.

