Bear visits a Georgia shopping mall and tries to open doors

  • The bear escaped into nearby woods after being struck by a vehicle near the Georgia mall.
  • It has since been spotted rummaging through trash cans and does not appear to be injured.

A visitor to a Georgia mall took video of a young bear that looked to be trying to unlock the doors of various establishments.

Joakima Douglas said she saw the black bear at the Alpharetta Avalon shopping centre on her way to the nearby movie theatre.

“I said, I got to get video of this because no one is going to believe I saw a bear at the mall,” Douglas told a reporter.

Douglas put her video on Facebook and said that the bear tried to open several locked doors at the mall.

Watch the video here:

She stated, “The way he was waiting to get in there, you would have thought it was a dog waiting for its owner.”

According to the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety, the bear escaped into the neighbouring woods after being struck by a vehicle near the mall.

The department reported that the bear has subsequently been spotted rummaging through trash cans and does not appear to be gravely wounded.

