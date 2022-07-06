Twitter salute traffic cop who saves toddler from bus

A video of a traffic cop saving a child from under a bus has gone viral.

In the video, you can see a car coming toward an electric rickshaw with a toddler inside.

Sundar Lal ran toward the child, picked him up quickly, and took him to his mother.

Twitter users salute the traffic cop and call him a hero after seeing a video of him saving a child from being crushed under a bus. IAS officer Awanish Sharan sent out a tweet about the video. On a busy road, you can see a car coming toward an electric rickshaw in the video that has been watched more than 1.7 million times.

When the e-rickshaw makes a sharp turn, a toddler sitting inside with his mother falls out onto the road. The child could still be seen in the middle of the road when a bus was coming toward him. The bus driver stopped quickly, and a traffic cop named Sundar Lal ran toward the child, picked him up quickly, and took him to his mother.

Netizens praised the quick-thinking traffic cop for getting the child out of danger.

As one Twitter user commented, “Salaam hai Sundar Lal ji ko,” another user tweeted. “Bus wala aur traffic jawan dono ko salam hai,” and a third user wrote, “We should salute such person they are real hero of our society…..for this kind of act he must be rewarded,” while someone wrote, “Salute.”

Take a look at the video below:

