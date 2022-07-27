Viral: Snake eats two golf balls, mistaking them for chicken eggs

A snake mistook a pair of golf balls for chicken eggs, ate them both and got stuck in a fence.

The reptile had mistaken the golf balls for edible chicken eggs, wildlife centre officials said.

It is “very well” and only has mild pain and scaling damage, according to officials.

Advertisement

A snake in the US was rescued after it ate two golf balls and got entangled in a fence.

Northern Colorado Wildlife Center on Tuesday employees was called to help the reptile after it became entangled in a fence.

“Well, we don’t see this every day. Our team was called to help this bullsnake who became stuck in a fence after swallowing two golf balls within a chicken coop; it had mistaken them for edible chicken eggs,” the centre wrote in a Facebook post.

Also Read Massive snake enters the river while people swim in there Swimming is one of the best things you can do for your...

The wildlife centre stated the golf balls caused a significant obstruction in the snake’s guts. They used various procedures to help the snake.

Take a look:

Advertisement

The centre stated that “all in all, the slow, careful process took Kate and Michela approximately 30 minutes to complete.”

“These golf balls were causing a serious GI blockage within the snake, and it was imperative that they were removed quickly and safely to avoid having to do surgery,” it added.

The golf balls were removed from the snake in another image. The reptile is “very well” and only has mild pain and scaling damage, according to wildlife officials. It was hungry, so we fed it.

Also Read Afghani girl sends message to Taliban in viral video A video of a burqa-clad Afghani lady graffitiing has gone viral. Girls...