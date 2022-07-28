Advertisement
  • Viral Video: Dog sliding into pool is hilarious
Screengrabs from a video shared by @buitengebieden on Twitter

  • The video was shared on Twitter by the page ‘Buitengebieden’ that posts cute animal videos.
  • The golden retriever slides from his backyard to his pool on a big blue slide.
  • It has received over 2,400,000 views and 64,000 likes in less than a month.
Dogs are frequently observed enjoying slides at playgrounds, but one pet dog has a massive sliding in his own home. The slide leads into the pool, another one of the dog’s favourite spots to hang out.

The Twitter page “Buitengebieden,” which often posts videos of cute and funny animals, put this one up.

It has received over 2,400,000 views and 64,000 likes. In the video, a golden retriever slide from his backyard to his pool on a big blue slide.

The dog then swims endearingly in the water. The clip concludes with the dog exiting the pool and re-descending the slide.

Were we not all born to sliding and lounge in the water like this dog? Internet users concur that this video is a total vibe for this reason.

Watch the video here: 

Twitter users found the video amusing and reposted similar videos they discovered on the internet.

