  • Viral Video: Little boy sings a Kishore Kumar song
The little boy, Jainil Bathya, sings Kishore Kumar’s song Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi – Instagram

  • Instagram video of Jainil Bathya singing “Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi” has gone viral.
  • Since being shared on July 18, the video has been viewed more than 1.36 lakh times.
  • The video shows the same child singing the song at ages six and nine.
There is a great likelihood that if you enjoy classic Hindi music, you are already familiar with a lot of Kishore Kumar song. This specific song known as Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi by the vocalist, is extremely famous.

The song was used in the movie Mr X in Bombay and was released in the year 1964.

It is safe to infer that the song’s charm has persisted over the years.

In this recently-shared Instagram video that has become immensely popular, a young boy who is just six years old can be seen singing the song.

But what is exhibited in this video is the progress in this boy’s singing ability, as evidenced in performances of the same song at ages six and nine.

The video opens with a small child singing “Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi” at the age of six during a car ride.

The latter half of this video shows the youngster singing the same song at the age of nine, when he can even be seen playing the keyboard along with it and that too, rather successfully.

The video has been uploaded on an Instagram page dedicated to this exceptional little vocalist named Jainil Bathya.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jainil Bathyal (JOY)🧿 (@thejoyfulsinger)

He has almost 32,500 followers on his Instagram profile.

Since being shared on Instagram on July 18, the video has earned more than 1.36 lakh likes.

On Instagram, one individual writes, “That’s really amazing I loved it.” Another person writes: “Such a sweet voice.” A third response reads, “Still feels fresh.”

Entertainment News

Entertainment News

