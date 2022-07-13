Viral video: Mahout guides elephant to safety as it nearly drowned

A mahout and an elephant fight against the water current to reach to the shore – Screengrab/Twitter

There has been flooding in the Bihar Vaishali.

India’s coastal areas are facing a monsoon spell.

Mahout guiding an elephant to safety has gone viral.

A video that has gone viral on social media where a mahout guides an elephant to safety as the animal is nearly buried in the water and appears to be drowning. The heart-stopping images depict the elephant and mahout attempting to reach safety by swimming three kilometers via the raging river. Eventually, the two were observed arriving at a corner of the river where others were standing. The elephant and mahout were transferred to safety.

Watch here!

An Elephant and Mahaut braved the swollen river Ganga for 3 kilometers to save their lives in Raghopur of Vaishali district. उफनते पानी से हाथी और महावत की जंग, तस्वीरें बिहार के राघोपुर की हैं. #Bihar #flood #vaishali #elephant #ganga #Rescue pic.twitter.com/dLsIuipcOz Advertisement — The Tall Indian (@BihariBaba1008) July 13, 2022

“The battle of elephant and mahout with boiling water, the pictures are of Raghopur in Bihar.” (Translated)

Many coastal regions of India are facing the brunt of the monsoon’s wrath, and numerous areas of Bihar experienced flooding a few days ago due to the persistent heavy rainfall. During the monsoon season, the water levels in Bihar’s rivers, especially the Ganges, frequently exceed the danger level, causing flooding in neighboring areas.

Recent flooding was also observed in RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s Bihar Vaishali district constituency of Raghopur. The Ganga river was swollen, and an elephant with a mahout on his back was observed attempting to cross its raging waves.

