Viral: Video of a man travelling globe with three cats has captivated Internet

Articles
Screengrabs from a video shared by Sponge Cake + Mocha + Donut on Instagram

  • The video was uploaded on Instagram by the spongecake the Scottish fold account, which is dedicated to Sponge Cake, Mocha, and Donuts.
  • The Pet Dad video has over 2.9 lakhs views and 31,800 likes.
  • Individuals and Instagram cat accounts have also commented.
Few people love travelling with pets. This man travels with his three cats to Paris and New York City, dream destinations for many.

The video was uploaded on Instagram by the spongecake the Scottish fold account, which is dedicated to Sponge Cake, Mocha, and Donuts.

“Always grateful for the adventures. Have a great day!” Read the caption of the Instagram video posted.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sponge Cake + Mocha + Donut (@spongecake_thescottishfold)

The video depicts cats exploring Venice, Paris, Milan, and New York City from Dan’s backpack carrier as they are on vacation.

“Money will return, but I will never be in my 30s travelling the world with my cats again,” read a video caption.

The Pet Dad video has over 2.9 lakh views and 31,800 likes. Individuals and Instagram cat accounts have also commented.

Someone posted, “Please come to Indonesia.” “Hello. What privilegy to travel with your babies around the world. Congratulation. Super Wuauuuu,” shared another.

“I love that you travel with your cats. You have inspired me!” expressed a third.

Ringo’s Instagram page stated, “Aww, you guys are so lucky to have pawrents like this,” Someone else remarked, “You’re awesome!”

