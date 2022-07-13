WATCH: Mamata Banerjee makes pani puris, serves to children, tourists

Advertisement
West bengal CM Mamta Banjeree serves pani puri to staff, children and tourists – Screengrab/Twitter (ANI)

  • Banerjee was spotted serving pani puri in Darjeeling.
  • Pani puri is called phuchka in West Bengal.
  • She once served tea at a stand back in 2019.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made ‘pani puris’ on Tuesday for children and tourists in Darjeeling. Video clips of Banerjee cooking and chatting with locals have gone popular. Trinamool Congress supremo was spotted stuffing hollow puris with mashed potatoes and served them with tamarind water.

She exhibited her ability in preparing ‘phuchka’, as pani puri is called in West Bengal while visiting a stall managed by women of a Self Help Group (SHG) in the ‘queen of the hills’.

Watch the video below!

