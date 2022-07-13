WATCH: Mamata Banerjee makes pani puris, serves to children, tourists

Banerjee was spotted serving pani puri in Darjeeling.

Pani puri is called phuchka in West Bengal.

She once served tea at a stand back in 2019.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made ‘pani puris’ on Tuesday for children and tourists in Darjeeling. Video clips of Banerjee cooking and chatting with locals have gone popular. Trinamool Congress supremo was spotted stuffing hollow puris with mashed potatoes and served them with tamarind water.

She exhibited her ability in preparing ‘phuchka’, as pani puri is called in West Bengal while visiting a stall managed by women of a Self Help Group (SHG) in the ‘queen of the hills’.

Watch the video below!

#WATCH | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee serves panipuri to people at a stall, during her visit to Darjeeling. pic.twitter.com/07o8lsxdKN — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022

The TMC also posted the video and tweeted: “Our Hon’ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial visited SHG owned food booth, Sunday Haat in Darjeeling. She joined the women in making Bengal’s favorite Puchkas and fed eager children the snack. Banerjee requested that the stall owner provide a “phuchka as he is a guest” to one of the foreigners.

Our Hon’ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial visited SHG operated food stall, Sunday Haat in Darjeeling. Showing her appreciation for the women’s hard work, she joined them in the preparation of Bengal’s favorite, Puchkas and also fed enthusiastic children the delectable snack! pic.twitter.com/ApBZeRDbao Advertisement — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 12, 2022

The head of the TMC is currently up in the mountains for the inauguration of the newly-elected Gorkhaland Territorial Administration board members.

During her previous visit to Darjeeling, Banerjee cooked momo at a hillside roadside stand. While returning to Kolkata from Digha in 2019, she served tea at a stand.

