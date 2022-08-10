African-American man speaks Malayalam with desi mother-in-law 

Jenova Juliann Pryor posted a video of her husband Denzel talking to his mother-in-law in Malayalam.

The video has gone viral on the Internet with over 3.3 million views.

Netizens couldn’t get enough of Denzel’s antics and gushed about him in the comments section.

Isn’t it great when someone you care about tries to do things that make you really happy? Well, this was definitely true of this woman. Do you remember the African-American man who said his vows in the Malayalam language? Well, another video of him talking to his mother-in-law in Malayalam has gone viral on the Internet. The video is too good to pass up, so you should definitely watch it.

Jenova Juliann Pryor posted the now-famous video on Instagram. In the cute video, her husband Denzel can be seen speaking Malayalam with his mother-in-law. You can hear them talking about breakfast and how uppmaav is ready to eat. Denzel tried to understand every word his wife’s mother-in-law said to him in Malayalam.

When he finally figured out what everything meant, his wife’s mother and Jenova can be heard cheering for him. So sweet!

Check out the popular video here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jenova Juliann Pryor (@jenovajuliannpryor)

After being shared online, the video got a crazy 3.3 million views. Netizens couldn’t get enough of Denzel’s antics and gushed about him in the comments section.

Here are the comments:

Denzel also won hearts when he said his wedding vows to his desi bride in Malayalam. A video of the same thing spread like wildfire.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jenova Juliann Pryor (@jenovajuliannpryor)

