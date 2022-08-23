Baby Hippos swimming in pool looks adorable

A video of a baby hippopotamus swimming in a pool is going viral on social media.

Hippos are the second-biggest land animals after elephants.

They weigh about 100 pounds when they are born, compared to a baby elephant’s 3,000 pounds.

A video of a baby hippopotamus swimming in a pool at a zoo is going viral on social media, and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see today. The baby hippo’s short legs, cute ears, and big, shiny head made it look very cute as it bobbed in the water. The calf was in the pool with another hippo and a rubber duck. When the hippo got out of the water, it showed its cute paws and looked at the camera with such beautiful eyes.

The page called “naturre” posted the video on Instagram. It has been seen by more than 266k people, and 21k people liked it. People on the Internet wrote a lot of comments about how cute the little hippo is. Someone said, “They are so cute.” “I just wanna kiss that nose!,” wrote someone else.

Check out the video below:

