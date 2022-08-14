Advertisement
Man breaks record for most pull-ups on helicopter 

Articles
  • Stan Browney and Arjen Albers broke the record for most pull-ups done in one minute.
  • They did them while hanging from a helicopter at an airfield in Antwerp, Belgium.
  • Reports say that the two athletes trained for several weeks to break the record.
Guinness World Records says that a Dutch YouTuber who is also very into fitness broke the record for the most pull-ups done in one minute by doing them while hanging from a helicopter.

Stan Browney and Arjen Albers, both athletes and partners on the YouTube channel, broke the previous record at the Hoevenen Airfield in Antwerp.

Reports say that the two athletes trained for several weeks so that they could break the record. Browney, who is very good at callisthenics, did 25 pull-ups while he was in the air.

Take a look!

While GWR posted the video of them finishing the crazy job, the couple also filmed their journey leading up to the challenge so that their viewers could see the helicopter pull-ups.

The previous record for this task was 23 pull-ups, so I set out to beat it.

Albers was the first person to try to break the record, and by doing 24 pull-ups, he was able to do so. Browney, who came in second place, made more than that amount, so he won the competition.

