Viral: Kili Paul lip sync to Raj Kapoor song Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai

Kili Paul lip-syncs to Raj Kapoor’s classic Bollywood song Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisar.

Tanzanian child became an internet sensation after his videos went viral online.

Now, he's back with a video that takes netizens down memory lane.

The majority of you may now be familiar with Kili Paul. After footage of him singing a popular Bollywood song went viral online, the Tanzanian child became an internet sensation.

Now he’s back with another fantastic clip, and he’s taking netizens down memory lane.

How, if I may ask? So, he did a lip sync to Raj Kapoor’s classic song Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisar, and the resulting video sets the perfect tone.

Kili Paul published the now-viral video on Instagram. In the little video, he lip-synced to the hit song from the 1959 film Anari.

His singing with his sister Neema Paul was well coordinated. If you are a fan of vintage music, you will undoubtedly replay the video.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

The post was captioned by Kili Paul with “Old is gold.”

