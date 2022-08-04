Viral: Kili Paul lip sync to Raj Kapoor song Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai

Russian man and Ukrainian girlfriend got married in Dharamsala
The majority of you may now be familiar with Kili Paul. After footage of him singing a popular Bollywood song went viral online, the Tanzanian child became an internet sensation.
Now he’s back with another fantastic clip, and he’s taking netizens down memory lane.
How, if I may ask? So, he did a lip sync to Raj Kapoor’s classic song Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisar, and the resulting video sets the perfect tone.
Kili Paul published the now-viral video on Instagram. In the little video, he lip-synced to the hit song from the 1959 film Anari.
His singing with his sister Neema Paul was well coordinated. If you are a fan of vintage music, you will undoubtedly replay the video.
Watch the video here:
View this post on Instagram
The post was captioned by Kili Paul with “Old is gold.”
