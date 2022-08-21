Viral: Monkey washes clothes like professional dhobi

A funny video is going viral that shows a monkey doing housework just like a human would.

One of the smartest animals on the planet is the monkey. People often see them thinking of clever ways to steal food from humans. Animals have also been interested in phones a few times. Now, a funny video is going viral that shows a baboon doing housework just like a human would.

The original video was shared a few years ago, but it has come back to amuse netizens once more. In the video, it looks like the baboon is trying to act like a washerman (dhobhi) by washing clothes like one. The ape is sitting with a tub of water, a brush made of cloth, and a bar of soap that cleans. He has a pile of wet clothes in front of him that he is slamming down like a dhobhi.

The monkey then cleans the clothes well with a brush and stirs them in the water in the tub. It’s funny to see a baboon so focused on washing clothes because it’s so unusual and strange. After watching the video, netizens were laughing so hard that they shared it on their social media accounts.

Check out the video below:

## When my pet monkey wash clothes like human pic.twitter.com/H0bH0iVAEH — 𝐟𝐚𝐫𝐡𝐚𝐝 (@farhad55526050) September 20, 2019

Earlier, a Capuchin monkey from a zoo in California, US, called the police in an odd yet entertaining occurrence. You did read that correctly. A 911 call was received by the department, but it was cut off before it could continue.

