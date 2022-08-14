Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch: Baby Elephant tries to drinking water with its trunk goes viral

Watch: Baby Elephant tries to drinking water with its trunk goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Baby Elephant tries to drinking water with its trunk goes viral

Screengrab from a video shared by @RobertEFuller on Twitter

Advertisement
  • Twitter user Robert E. Fuller shared a video of a baby elephant splashing water with its trunk.
  • The video has received over 7.4 million views and over 1,400 likes.
  • It shows the elephant learning to use its trunk to drink from a river while its mother watches.
Advertisement

Animals doing lovely things on video can brighten your day. A video circulating on the Internet depicts a calf learning to drink water with its trunk while its mother elephant watches. On Friday, Twitter user Robert E. Fuller shared a video of a baby elephant splashing water with its trunk as it attempts to learn how to utilise it for this purpose.

Watch the video here:


Each time he drinks from the river, he continues to splash water, which makes the situation lovely.

“Just a baby elephant. Learning how to use its trunk,” reads the caption.

Advertisement

Since its distribution, the video has received over 7.4 million views and over 1,400 likes.

Videos of wild animals are shared a lot on social media, and people love to watch them.

Also Read

Viral Video: Parrot with mohawk ramp walking with swag
Viral Video: Parrot with mohawk ramp walking with swag

A video of a parrot walking along a railing has gone viral....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story