Watch: Baby Elephant tries to drinking water with its trunk goes viral

Screengrab from a video shared by @RobertEFuller on Twitter

Twitter user Robert E. Fuller shared a video of a baby elephant splashing water with its trunk.

The video has received over 7.4 million views and over 1,400 likes.

It shows the elephant learning to use its trunk to drink from a river while its mother watches.

Watch the video here:

Each time he drinks from the river, he continues to splash water, which makes the situation lovely.

“Just a baby elephant. Learning how to use its trunk,” reads the caption.

Videos of wild animals are shared a lot on social media, and people love to watch them.

