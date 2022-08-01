Watch: Black rat snake caught inside bag of popcorn in Virginia shop

A customer noticed a hole in a bag of popcorn at a Virginia store.

A snake emerged from the bag and slithered around her cart before returning to its hole.

Kimberly Slaughter was visiting Shoppers Value in Kenbridge when she noticed a hole in the upper right corner of a bag of popcorn.

“As soon as I went to put the bag in my basket to take it up front, because you know, they can’t sell it. The thing had popped out, and you know, I was like, ‘Oh, well, hi,'” Slaughter stated.

Photos posted to Facebook by Slaughter demonstrate that the “thing” in question was a live snake.

Take a look:

According to Slaughter, the snake slithered out of the bag and around her cart before returning to its hole.

According to Slaughter, it was the entire length of the waggon. However, it had good real estate.

The manager of Shoppers Value, Brian Stanley, identified the creature as a little black snake. An employee removed the snake from the store.

Stanley stated, “We have no idea where it came from.” “We are investigating, trying to find where it came from, but we have no other indication that there could be any others.”

Black rat snakes are native to Virginia, yet they are rarely discovered in bags of supermarket popcorn.

